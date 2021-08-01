Monroe’s first African American Mayor Abe Pierce, III has passed away

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe would like to express their condolences regarding the passing of former mayor Abe Pierce, III.

Pierce, who was 86, was the first elected African American mayor of Monroe and was considered an innovator as both an elected official and as an educator.

In a statement from Mayor Ellis, he states “elected officials strive to leave their communities better than when they found it and Mayor Pierce did just that. You can see evidence of his service throughout our city and parish. His decades of service were invaluable and there’s no doubt he inspired hundreds, if not thousands of people throughout his lifetime.”