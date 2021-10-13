Monroe’s BrittanyBree gives shoutout to KTVE as she moves forward on NBC’s The Voice

Los Angeles, CA (KTVE/KARD)— Monroe native BrittanyBree is a contestant on NBC’s The Voice and she has been representing Northeast Louisiana quite well as she advances in the competition. We have been following Brittany very closely, speaking with her father, attending watch parties and of course watching The Voice.

As we have been providing exclusive coverage as it pertains to her performance and her family’s reaction to her success in the competition, Brittany recorded a heartfelt message to our KTVE station which can be seen in the video player above.

In her initial audition, Brittany sang Call Out My Name by The Weekend and before she completed the song, she was face to face with all four judges on the panel. Brittany placed beautiful twists into the song to make it her own and her hard work paid off.

On Facebook, The Voice posted Black’s audition and captioned it with “This is what we like to call a perfect Blind Audition!”.

Brittany Bree bio courtesy of NBC News Channel:

BrittanyBree grew up in the church where she got her start singing. She began performing in music conferences and singing in pageants while continuing to thrive in the choir, but never ventured outside of singing in church. At 19, BrittanyBree became a single mom and had her second child at 22, so music took a backseat. For the past few years she has worked two jobs as a package handler on an assembly line and as an insurance adjuster, but she is ready to get back to her true passion of music. BrittanyBree’s performance on The Voice” will be her first time singing secular music.

We here at KTVE would like to hank BrittanyBree for the shoutout and her continuous effort to make us proud here in Northeast Louisiana. Keep doing an awesome job and we will see you on stage!