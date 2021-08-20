Monroe woman charged with Animal Cruelty, burning a pair of cats

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A Monroe woman returned home to find that her shoes, clothes and toiletries had been scattered across the front porch and yard of her residence.

Once inside the home, she immediately smelled burned hair and found her two indoor cats missing but soon found them in a severe apparent burned condition.

According to an arrest report, Cattie Bonvillian, 36, was developed as a suspect over the course of the investigation.

Bonvillian willingly reported to the Monroe Police Station where she did admit to entering the residence with two other suspects and threw the victim’s belongings outside.

However, Bonvillian denied injuring the cats and stated she had “no knowledge” of what happened to the two cats.

The cats were taken to a local emergency vet clinic and were treated for severe burns.

Bonvillian was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 1 count of Simple Burglary and 2 counts of Animal Cruelty.