Monroe woman arrested for stabbing someone in the back

Monroe, La.— Late Monday evening, 35 year old Janet Khan was arrested and charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

According to court reports, police were responding to a robbery call. Upon arriving, officers made contact with the victim, whose name is currently being withheld.

Upon seeing the location and severity of the man’s wound, paramedics were contacted. The man was later flown to LSU-Shreveport for medical care.

Police then followed a blood trail through the entrance to the residence, leading into the kitchen. An eyewitness told police that Janet Khan was intoxicated and had become belligerent over a physical altercation with the victim a day prior, and had taken a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the back.

Officers located the knife behind a couch next to a bottle of bleach. They say the knife had been cleaned with the bleach except for a small bit of fresh blood.

They then took Khan into custody. According to police, her speech was slurred, and her breath was ripe with alcohol. Investigators say a computer check later revealed that Khan had a protective order against the victim.

As the names of the victim and eye witness are withheld at this time, we will update this article as new information arises.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.