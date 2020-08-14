Monroe woman arrested for shooting boyfriend in the stomach, charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman is behind bars at the Ouachita Correctional Center and facing an Attempted Second Degree Murder charge after deputies say she shot her boyfriend in the stomach.

According to court documents, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 3800 block of Old Sterlington Road on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Codi McDaniel, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Deputies also found 33-year-old Marion Hobbs, who claimed to have shot McDaniel.

McDaniel told deputies that he came to Hobbs’ home after she asked him to come over. McDaniel states that he walked into the home and into Hobbs’ bedroom. An altercation follows during which McDaniel admits to holding Hobbs down by her arms. He claims that when he let go of Hobbs’ arms, she grabbed a 9mm handgun and shot him in the stomach. McDaniel states that he then fled from the home. McDaniel was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for treatment.

When questioned about the shooting, Hobbs told deputies a different story. According to Hobbs, McDaniel came to her job earlier in the day and the two had a small verbal argument. Hobbs claims she left work and then went home, mad about the relationship and the loss of a family member. Hobbs told deputies she did invite McDaniel to the home, but later changed her mind and told him not to come over. Hobbs claims that she fell asleep and later was awakened to McDaniel sitting on her bed talking to a friend of hers on the phone, which angered Hobbs and started the altercation.

She told deputies that McDaniel did grab her by the arms and hold her down on the bed. She then stated that he was not harming her but telling her to calm down and that he loved her. When McDaniel let her go, she stated she punched him in the face and McDaniel returned the hit. Hobbs stated that McDaniel then pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. She also told deputies that McDaniel then grabbed her 9mm handgun and tossed it on the floor beside her.

Hobbs continued, stating that she grabbed the gun and fired a warning shot past McDaniel into the wall. She stated that she told McDaniel to leave but he refused and stated that he loved her. According to the court documents, Hobbs told deputies that McDaniel was not trying to hurt her and was standing away from her with his hands up. When she told McDaniel to leave again, she claims he took a step towards her and she fired once, hitting him in the stomach. Hobbs told deputies that McDaniel then ran out of the side door while she called police. She stated that she then set the gun down and ran outside to find McDaniel.

Investigators say that when they observed the room in which the incident took place, they noticed the doorway that McDaniel ran through was barricaded with a dresser. They say that this indicated that Hobbs was not telling the full truth about how McDaniel left the home.

They also noted in the court documents that a search of Hobbs’ phone revealed several text messages between the couple that was sent prior to the shooting. Investigators say that in those texts, Hobbs stated several times that she wanted McDaniel to die and that she would kill him if she saw him. They also say that McDaniel’s responses were not aggressive and he continued to state how much he loved her.

Investigators also noted several reports from the Monroe Police Department where Hobbs was at McDaniel’s home causing a disturbance and damaging his property. Hobbs was arrested by the Monroe Police Department in those cases.

Hobbs was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Her bond has been set at $150,000.