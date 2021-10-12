Monroe woman arrested after attacking a driver’s vehicle at a red light

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 11, 2021, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched in reference to a damage to property. The victim of the incident stated that they were traveling on Renwick Street when they stopped their vehicle at a red light at the intersection of Renwick at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

While the driver was at the red light, the victim stated that 35-year-old Sheena K. Smith used her vehicle to rear end their vehicle. According to the victim, Smith’s friend exited the vehicle and began punching the victim’s window with a can of pepper spray causing the window to crack. Smith left the scene once the light turned green.

Officers made contact with Smith at the 3000 block of Pippen Street where she denied hitting the victim’s vehicle. However, there was damage to the front left side of Smith’s vehicle.

Smith was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe Police Department jail. Upon arrival, Smith tried running away from officers before being detained.

Smith was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Carless Operation, Driving under Revocation, Disturbing the Peace, Aggravated Assault, and Simple Escape.