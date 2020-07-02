Monroe Transit System gets three new buses; City officials encourage everyone to take a ride

MONROE, La (07/02/20) — Earlier today the city of Monroe revealed three new Monroe Transit buses for the city.

With the addition, Monroe transit now has 22 buses to serve the area. They cost about $450,000 and each includes new plexiglass shields for the drivers and hand sanitizers inside. City officials say they’re proud to provide guests with the latest 21st-century technology throughout the bus; even updating some of their previous technology.

“A talking bus feature. So this is really high tech. What happens is as the bus goes along the route it actually announces over the PA where the bus is along the route. So if it’s going to a stop, it’s going to say next stop is,” said Marc Keenan, Monroe Transit General Manager.

Due to COVID-19, space is limited on each bus for safety, but city officials encourage everyone to take a ride on the new buses around the city.