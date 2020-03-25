Monroe Transit continues operations with precautions to help limit spread

MONROE, LA (03/24/20) In the midst of the stay at home order, the wheels keep turning at Monroe Transit to ensure its working residents are getting to where they need to be. They’re working around the clock to make sure each ride was as clean as the last.

“Buses are cleaned nightly using virus killing chemicals, fabric seating is sprayed, areas frequently touched by passengers is sprayed and wiped. If it’s suspected that a sick person has been on a bus, the bus is immediately taken off the street and cleaned. The terminal is cleaned every 45 minutes by staff” says Tom Janway, Director of Monroe Public Works.

They’re making sure employees are protected as well.

“Drivers are given gloves, and some of them have hand sanitizer” he says.

Some patience will be needed from riders, as they won’t be operating at full capacity. Seating inside the terminal has been banned, with limited seating within the buses.

“If we have more than 9 riders on the bus, then the driver’s going to contact the supervisor and we’ll bring out a second bus to dispatch to also begin picking up passengers along the route” he says.

And with the first week of April right around the corner, they have a plan in place to handle the busiest time of the month.

“So that’s when we’ll have an extra bus placed on routes 5 and also route 9 to pick up the anticipated overflow of riders” he says.

Despite seating within the terminal off limits, riders can still go inside to purchase a bus pass, use the restroom or the vending machine.