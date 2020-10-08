Monroe: Temporary street closure on Inabnet Boulevard

News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic Alert_ Temporary Street Closures in Monroe on Tuesday_3640352117080408971

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/08/20)— Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2020, Inabnet Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for the repair and replacement of a guardrail.

We will keep you updated on any change in this schedule.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories