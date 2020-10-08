Monroe: Temporary street closure on Inabnet Boulevard

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/08/20)— Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2020, Inabnet Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for the repair and replacement of a guardrail.
We will keep you updated on any change in this schedule.
