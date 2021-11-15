MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– This year the Monroe Symphony Orchestra celebrates their 50th anniversary.
Last year due to the pandemic their entire season was canceled but this year they have planned everything brand new, just in time for the holiday season. The first concert is December 11th @ 7pm which they will perform their favorite holiday classics and will have two vocalist; Meng-Jung Tsi, soprano and WeiShu Tsai, baritone. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online on their website-http://www.mymso.org