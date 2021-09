MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 is on the horizon. The Groundbreaking Ceremony for the kick off to start construction on the new dream home will take place on Tuesday, September 21 in Frenchman’s Bend in Monroe. This will be the campaigns 20th anniversary in continuing the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

For more information on how to register or about the campaign, visit dreamhome.org