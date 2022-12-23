MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Local city officials hope to keep you warm this weekend as warming shelters stay open across the Arklamiss.

People at the Salvation Army in Monroe say there grateful to have a warm place to spend the night.

“I’m thankful for what I have at the moment and what I need. We have each other, the people that are here and around us,” said Ashley who stays at the shelter.

Even though Ashley says she’s thankful for what she has, she says there is one special wish she wants to make.

“I would like to see my children. Merry Christmas. I love her, and I miss them all, and love them all.”

Lester James arrived at the shelter about a week ago. He says this shelter is a blessing for the community.

“Well, I thank God for me being here. They are going to have a nice warm place for Christmas. Warm, fed, have entertainment. Whatever it’s necessary if they are doing that.”

Paul Spillman works and stays at the Monroe Salvation Army. Even though he doesn’t have any family in the state, he says at the end of the day, this holiday season it’s a time for gratitude.

“It’s truly a blessing. I don’t know where I would be if I wasn’t here. It helps me keep a fresh perspective of gratitude and thankfulness for the things that I do have as opposed to complaining for the things that I don’t have.”

“I think I’m going to stay in and enjoy the shelter because I may not have it next week,” added Ashley.

The Salvation Army Shelter is open for anyone who needs a warm place to stay. You can contact them at (318) 325-1755