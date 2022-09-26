MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recall efforts against Monroe city council Kema Dawson was filed by a group of Monroe residents on September 7th who say they are disappointed with the misrepresentation of Dawson, that’s according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

In order to force the recall, the group must obtain 1,954 signatures of registered voters in district 5 and they have 180 days to do so.

Phillip Washington, a Monroe resident, says he wishes his community could do better.

“I wish people would come together and start getting everything going right in this community. I wish they could be straight and be honest and do the job they are supposed to do.”

KTVE reached out to councilwoman Kema Dawson for comments, but our calls haven’t been returned.