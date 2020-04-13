Monroe resident speaks out on storm damage on halfway house

MONROE, LA (4/12/20)– This Easter Sunday was a day many Monroe residents will never forget, and it’s not because of COVID-19. As the storms rolled into Monroe it managed to leave many houses damaged and some locals displaced.

“Me and her were sitting on the couch and another guy in the house said, “you hear that train. Here it comes, move” And we both got up and the windows behind us shattered,” said Ruby McMillan, Resident in Monroe.

Strong winds and an apparent tornado went through Monroe, leaving at least 200 homes with damage. This halfway house stood in way of that apparent tornado on Jackson Street, but within minutes that changed.

“We went outside and started looking. The bricks were laid down, the trees were uprooted through our bedroom, windows were busted out, and the house is flooded,” said McMillan.

While Monroe is facing two challenges, the COVID-19 outbreak and the storm damage,

Ruby McMillan says she’s putting her faith in God, as it is Easter Sunday.

“I’m a firm believer in God, this is Easter Sunday and so many things are going on in the world right now. This is a wake up call for a lot of people,” said McMillan.

As the sun comes up, those in the community are already helping. While it may take months to rebuild, locals say they’re “Monroe proud.”

We will have more information available in the next few days as the city and locals continue to clean up the aftermath of this storm.