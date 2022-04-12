MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Juneteenth celebration events.

The first is a Freedom Day Parade, scheduled on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The parade line up is set for 7 a.m. and the parade will start at 9 a.m. For more information or to get an application email admin@mrbcc.org.

The organization is also holding a Juneteenth Freedom Day Market, a celebration of African American Culture, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Downtown River Market located at 316 South Grand. There will be fresh food, local vendors and entertainment. If you want to be a vendor email admin@mrbcc.org or call (318)-855-6238.

According to history.com, Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The website states, that the troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.