Monroe Regional Airport Set for Runway Expansion

Monroe regional airport is getting set to have it’s second runway be available for commercial jets landing in the area.

To this point, the airport only has one runway that can hold such aircrafts and if that runway were to ever be temporarily disabled, due to weather or maintenance, commercial jets would not be able to land at the airport.

“Currently our airline partners will not be able to land because it’s not long enough for the current airline planes to come in so that allow us to, we’ve got some other projects in the future that we need to do and we can’t do that until we get this expansion done.” said Charles Butcher who is the Director at the airport.

Butcher said that while the runway will not be able to hold larger planes than they can already hold, they will be able to increase the number of flights going out and coming in each day.

The hope for Butcher is that construction on this project will conclude sometime in the late fall around October or November with the weathers cooperation.

At least for the near future, connecting flights to Dallas, Atlanta and Houston will not change so if you’re still looking for a direct flight to New York or LA, unfortunately as of now that won’t be happening