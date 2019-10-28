Monroe Regional Airport runway emergency repairs

MONROE, La. (10/28/2019)– A temporary closure at the Monroe Regional Airport has caused some confusion for those seeking flights out of the twin cities.

Although the primary runway is closed, the good news is that does not mean flights are cancelled.

“We apologize for any inconveniences that this situation may have caused,” Ron Phillips, Monroe Regional Airport Director, said.

A sinkhole forced airport officials to shut down Monroe’s primary runaway for emergency repairs. Although the washout isn’t on the runway, it’s right on the edge of it.

“As a result of having a hole or anything that could create a problem within the safety area of the runway we are required to close down the runway until we get it repaired,” Phillips said.

Because the drainage line is within the safety area, as a precaution, the runway has been closed while construction crews fix the washout. Meanwhile the airport will continue flights, but planes will take off from the secondary runway, which is shorter than the primary runway.

“The airlines do not like to take off and land on that short runway when the weather is bad,” Phillips said. “Say it’s raining or something like that, so as a result the airlines have to reduce the number of people that are flying or they have to cancel that flight all together, but the runway has always remained open.”

To prevent this from happening again, the airport is working on extending the secondary runway from 5,000 feet to 6300 feet.

“Now once that project is complete we should never run into this problem again, because that way the airlines will have plenty of space to take off and land,” Phillips said.

The airport expects the primary runway to be ready for flights again by Tuesday, Oct. 29.