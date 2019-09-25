Monroe Regional Airport receives multi-million dollar grant for runway extension

The FAA granted nearly $8 million for the project

MONROE, La. (9/25/19)– The Monroe Regional Airport is preparing to take off on a huge project that will enhance the flying experience for those flying to and from Monroe.

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $986 million dollars in grants for airport infrastructure this week, giving $7.8 million dollars to the Monroe Regional Airport to extend its runway.

“The total grant is for approximately $11.5 million. The remainder is from the Louisiana Department of Transportation Aviatio,” said airport director Ron Phillips.

The extension will improve the airport’s secondary runway, extending it by approximately 1,300 feet.

“The reason that we’re doing that is because if for any reason we have to close or primary runway, then the planes–the commercial aircraft, would have to take off and land on the shorter runway,” said Phillips.

This new multi-million dollar project is set to benefit the Monroe Regional Airport in more ways than one, making traveling a more safe and convenient experience.

Phillips says in the past, when pilots experiences bad weather, they would sometimes have to land on the shorter runway. This created potential safety concerns and passengers also had to unload off the plane, delaying departure and arrival times.

“It became so urgent because there was a situation where we had to have our main runway closed for approximately six weeks and that created a tremendous amount of problems,” said Phillips.

Mayor Jamie Mayo says not just the airport benefits from the project, but also the community.

“That affords us the opportunity to have a tremendous economic impact, not only just on the Monroe Regional Airport, but on the community as a whole and we’re appreciative of that,” said Mayor Mayo.

Phillips says the project will kick off later this fall.