Monroe Police want your help to find a missing woman

MONROE, La. (7/29/2019) — Monroe Police are asking for your help to find a missing 50-year-old woman.

Investigators say Sharon Williams was reported missing my her brother on July 20, 2019. They say she is homeless and live under the Grammont Street Bridge near the Monroe Civic Center.

Williams is 5″ 4″ tall, weighing around 120 pounds.

They also say she suffers from mental illness. If you see her or know where she may be, contact Detective M. Schmitz at the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600