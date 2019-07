(7/3/19) MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police department will be conducting DWI and Seatbelt patrols within the city limits during July.

According to a press release, the patrols focus on catching impaired drivers and preventing citizens from driving while impaired.

Police say seatbelt use for all occupants along with child restraint violations will be enforced.

