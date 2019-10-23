Monroe Police seek information in hit and run that leaves teen critically injured

MONROE, La. (10/22/19) — Monroe Police wants your help finding information on a hit-and-run that leaves a 15-year-old seriously injured. That teen has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police say it happened, Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. on Park Avenue near Eason Place. Police suspect the teen was hit by a 4×4 pick-up truck like a Dodge Ram or a white SUV in the likes of a Ford Explorer. The vehicle will have damages to the front headlight and grill.

Anyone in the surrounding area is encouraged to check video surveillance and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Monroe Police at (318) 329-2600 or The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.