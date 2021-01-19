UPDATE: Missing Monroe woman found

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, the missing woman has been found.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Monday evening.

According to MPD, 30-year-old Alexa Risinger Bradshaw was last seen at approximately 5 PM on Monday in the 4000 block of Sterlington Road.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a gray shirt, and a blue sweatshirt. She is described as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

If you know where Alexa is or may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.