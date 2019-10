MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenager.

17-year-old Creshell M. Hicks was last seen on Sunday October 6th around 2 AM. She was last wearing an unknown color shirt, a blue skirt, and rhinestone sandals.

If you have seen Creshell or know where she may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

