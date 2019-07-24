Monroe Police in search of man with active warrants for Sexual Battery of a minor

MONROE, La. — (7/24/19) The Monroe Police Department asks the public’s help with locating a man with an active arrest warrant for Sexual Battery of a minor child.

James Henry Mullican, 62, is five foot two inches tall, weighs 140 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen Mullican or know of his whereabouts contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600/Det. Lisa Quillar (318) 329-4939. Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.

