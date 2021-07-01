Monroe Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money from Department

A Monroe police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law today. Officer Ezzard Burton was arrested today for theft from the police department reports say.

Burton was misappropriating funds from the Monroe Police Department’s OK Youth Mentoring Program, aimed at reducing the high incarceration rate of young African American males by guiding them away from prison and towards college, military service, vocational training and a life of responsible citizenship.

According to reports, Burton took $1160.95 from the OK Programs account and transferred it to his personal account between February and April of 2020.

Local resident Erin Washington was not happy with the actions of the officer, telling us “Our parents taught us not to steal from one another. You’re supposed to give and help someone along the way. It ain’t about where or how you come from it’s how you treat somebody else.”

Burton’s bond has been set at $1,500, and he has been placed on administrative leave from the police department pending an investigation.

