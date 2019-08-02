Monroe Police need your help to find a runaway teen

MONROE, La. — Detectives with the Monroe Police Department need your help to find a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Sincere T. Johnson was last seen this morning shortly before 10 AM.

Johnson is 5’11” tall, weighs around 140 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with white zippers and black sweat pants.

Johnson is known to hang out in the Renwick Street and Maddox Street area.

If you have seen Sincere Johnson or know where he might be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.