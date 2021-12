MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Monroe Police Department says they need help identifying the individuals pictured below. According to a release, one suspect entered a local store in Monroe on December 9, 2021 and stole two handguns while the getaway driver waited outside in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Courtesy of MPD

Anyone with information as it pertains to the identity of the individuals is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.