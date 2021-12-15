Monroe Police make arrests in recent shootings in Monroe neighborhood

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police say they have made three arrests in connection to shootings near South Grand Street in Monroe, Booker Street, Standifer and Jackson Streets, and Elm Street.

According to police, they were called to the 3000 Block of South Grand Street on December 13, 2021, shortly after 8:00 p.m. Police tell us one victim was found in a home suffering from a single gunshot wound to the right leg and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then police were called to the scene and were unable to find witnesses that would tell them what happened. Investigators say their evidence shows that shots were fired into the home from the direction of the street.

A few hours later police say they were called just after 1:00 a.m. on December 14th to the 4000 Block of Booker Street where officers say they found a victim inside suffering from a single gunshot wound to the left buttocks. Police tell us the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say they found several shell casings outside the home in the street, where they believed the shots were fired from a vehicle.

Police tell us on December 14, 2021, just after 5:00 p.m., they were called to the intersection of Standifer and Jackson Streets where more shots were fired from a vehicle towards a parking lot of a store. Police say those bullets did not hit any people, but two vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Later, police say they were called out again just before 6:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting on the 4000 Block of Elm Street where one victim was found suffering from possible gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen. Police tell us the victim was taken to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say their investigation shows the shots came from a vehicle traveling east on Elm Street and several shots were fired towards an apartment complex.



Monroe Police believe these shootings are connected and detectives are working to solve these cases. Police say they know people witnessed some of these shootings but they are unwilling to come forward with information that could help them make an arrest.

Police tell us they had active patrols running on December 14, 2021 on the east and southside areas that were affected by these shootings. Police say they made three arrests in connection to these cases.

Police arrested Antonio Hollins, Arthur Hollins, and Joseph Washington and their charges include possession of a stolen gun, possession of narcotics, and an active warrant. The investigation into these shootings is still ongoing.

Police say if you or someone you know has information on these cases, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone. Police tell us, if your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.