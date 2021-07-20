Monroe Police is looking for a suspect involved in a local bank robbery

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe Police responded to a robbery that happened just around 3:30 p.m. at Regions bank right off Highway 165.

Monroe police say the suspect acted alone and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as a 6 foot 2 black male, wearing all black at the time of the incident.

“Once he received the cash, he exited the building. He headed west bound on foot from the facility.” Says Sgt of the Monroe Police, Michael Fendall.

Police say the bank was still open for business, and there were still people inside the building.

“Nobody was injured in the incident. everybody was saved, he just demanded the cash and then it was received..and he took off, yes.” Says Fendall.

Investigators arrived at the scene to take DNA samples. Police say different agencies will be working on the case.

“We’re gonna continue on as long as the evidence and information we have allows us to do so.” Says Sgt. Fendall

Monroe police say they’re working alongside the FBI, and the Louisiana State Police. This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be updated as it becomes available.