MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating two different shootings that happened over the weekend involving three people dead and four people wounded over the weekend.

The first shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of Club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road.

According to the Monroe Police, one person died, four others were also shot. Two of the victims are in critical condition and two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say there was a huge crowd outside the bar when they suddenly heard multiple gunshots. Another witness says he even saw one person running away from the scene injured.

Witnesses say police officers arrived immediately and took surveillance footage, but this is still to be confirmed. Detectives are still investigating.

The second shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on April 3, the Monroe Police Department responded to the shooting at 5602 Desiard Street.

There, officers located Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds; both died at the scene.

During the investigation, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine along with other narcotics . The case remains under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this case to please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by facebook-contact us/submit a tip tab, (318) 388-cash (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the p3 tips app on your smartphone.

They say if your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.