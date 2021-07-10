Monroe Police Investigates home invasion

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a home invasion that occurred on June 9 after 11:00 P.M. in the 500 block of Arkansas Avenue.

According to the Monroe Police, the initial investigation showed that at least three men armed with guns, entered the home and at least one victim was battered and restrained by the suspects.

The suspects fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Monroe Police Detectives are actively working the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).