Monroe Police investigate fatal shooting on South 6th Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South 6th Street. According to police, one person died from gunshot wounds and they need help from the public to find out what happened.

Police tell us they were called out to the 1000 Block of South 6th Street on Sunday, January 16, 2022, just a after 11:00 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Roger Lynch, and Lynch was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police tell us they are still investigating this case and they are actively investigating any leads. If you have any information that could help them you are asked to get in touch with Monroe Police at 318-329-2600, or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).

Police tell us they will release more information about this case as it becomes available.