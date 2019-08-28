Monroe Police Dept. looking for two theft suspects

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two theft suspects.

They are looking for 39-year-old Jarrod Martindale and 36-year-old Bernadette “Hope” Risinger.

Monroe Police say they have an arrest warrant for Martindale and Risinger for a Misdemeanor Theft that happened back in June at TP Outdoors in Monroe.

The pair were identified through surveillance footage taken by the business.

Surveillance footage from June 7, 2019

If you know where Martindale or Risinger is, call the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.