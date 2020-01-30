Monroe Police Department donates check to Louisiana Cancer Foundation

“Nobody should have to worry about paying money whenever it comes to being screened for their own health,” said Monroe Police Detective Chris bates.



One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. And according to the American Cancer Society. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men. That’s why the Monroe Police department has stepped up and donated to the Louisiana cancer foundation. The money will help provide free screenings to those in need.



“It was over 35 officers that personally raised over 775 dollars to donate for men’s health screen. But we don’t want any men not to be able to come and not get screened simply because they didn’t have the funds to do that. So we feel that its very important. Cancer screening is something that all men need to do,” said Bates.



“They recognize what were doing. These guys are volunteering their giving their money toward this. Means a lot. They see the benefit to the community and its a great partnership. Again this is the second year and hopefully it will continue this into the future,” said Louisiana Cancer foundation Executive Director James Adams.



A cancer diagnosis is scary, and expensive. But early detection is key. A simple screening could save your life.



“There’s a lot of people that don’t have insurance. They don’t have the adequate insurance. Maybe their insurance doesn’t cover the cancer screening. A man coming in being able to just say you know what you can get your screening. Its been paid for. No cost to you,” said Bates.