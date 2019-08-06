UPDATE: Monroe Police need your help to find a kidnapping suspect

UPDATE: MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department still needs your help to find the man who is wanted for kidnapping.

According to Monroe Police, officers set up a search area in the North 2nd Street and Bres Avenue area for Jeremiah Givens. A K-9 officer was unable to find Givens, leading police to believe that Givens left the area.

They believe Givens fled in a black 2017 Chevy Impala before police arrive.

According to police, it appears that Givens was involved in a dispute over his paycheck at his workplace in the 200 block of Bres Avenue.

The man who was kidnapped during this incident is unharmed and is working with detectives.

If you know where Givens is or could be heading, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.

