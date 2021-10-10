Monroe Police arrests man in connection to a burglary at Monroe zoo

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police arrested a man in connection to burglary charges at Monroe zoo. It happened shortly after 11pm on friday october 8.

Officers were advised that a golf cart inside the zoo had been removed and had several misplaced items with it, as well as blood on the seat.

During the investigation at the zoo’s entrance, a man came walking by from the north side of the zoo, later identified as 35-year-old Dominic Hall.

After questioning and locating a bloody laceration on the back of his arm, police found a large pocket knife around his waistband.

Hall was asked to remove it for safety, but Hall refused and attempted to resist arrest even after being placed in handcuffs.

Hall was booked into the Ouachita correctional center on simple burglary, resisting an officer and simple escape.