Monroe Police arrest 15-year-old for Armed Robbery

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a 15-year-old for Armed Robbery. Authorities say the incident took place shortly after 6:00 p.m. on August 17 at the Hampton Inn on Frontage Road.

An initial investigation showed that a juvenile entered the hotel and armed himself with a pair of scissors near the reception area.

The employee working at the front desk was able to take shelter in the office. The juvenile rummaged through the reception area and took some of the hotel’s property.

Once the 15-year-old failed to gain access into the office, he ran through the building damaging walls and setting off the fire alarms.

As guests were evacuating due to the fire alarm, the suspect grabbed a guest and held the scissors to their neck, forcing them to walk towards the lobby area.

Officers immediately arrived on the scene. They were able to take the juvenile into custody without further incident. The victim and suspect were both unharmed.

The juvenile was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping and Damage to Property. He was booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center.