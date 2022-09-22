UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Monroe Police Department is working an active shooter call at Neville High School. Police say it appears to be a hoax. This information was posted to their Facebook Page. See the full post below.