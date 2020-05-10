Monroe PD looking for two escapees from Swanson Youth Correction Center

MONROE, LA (5/9/20)– The Monroe Police Department needs your help finding two missing inmates from Swanson Youth Correctional Center. Around 12:15 this morning several inmates escaped the facility. Police now are looking to find Kristen Carter and Jarrett Lane. Their mugshots aren’t yet available. Carter is behind bars on robbery charges and lane is booked for theft and battery charges.

The two were last seen fleeing the facility. If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Carter and Lane, contact the Monroe Police Department.

PRESS RELEASE:

On May 9, 2020, at approximately 0015 hours, numerous inmates escaped the Swanson Youth Correctional Facility located at 4701 South Grand Street in Monroe. As a result of the escape, all but two of the inmates have been captured by responding law enforcement agencies. The juvenile inmates reported still at large are identified as Kristen Carter and Jarrett Lane. Kristen Carter was incarcerated on charges including armed robbery and first degree robbery. Jarrett Lane was incarcerated on charges including theft of a firearm, aggravated second degree battery, and cruelty to the infirmed. Both Carter and Lane were last seen running from Swanson.