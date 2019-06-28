Monroe, Ouachita mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) – According to our partners at The News-Star, two mosquito pools in Ouachita Parish have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Mosquito Abatement District.

The pools were collected June 19-21 in Monroe and southeastern Ouachita Parish.

Monroe pools testing positive were located near Bernstein Park and the zoo while the southeastern Ouachita Parish pool was in the Prairie Road area.

According to a Friday statement from the district, affected areas will be treated by truck Friday and Monday.

Read more at The News-Star.

