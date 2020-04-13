Monroe officials hold press conference with an update on storm damage and plans

UPDATE (10:00)– Earlier tonight, Monroe officials held a second press conference with an update saying Entergy will bring in 50 extra trucks to help aid with the 7,000 customers left without power.

The city also has 2 mobile command centers set up, one is at the 2600 block of Powell Avenue and the other is at Carver Elementary. These are set up for police to remain in these communities and serve where needed. Officials say they have roughly checked 500 houses and residents for damage, these assessment will continue tomorrow.

The following street closures include portions of:

Texas Avenue

Jackson Street

Orange Street

Plum Street

South 2nd- south 7th Street

Multiple sewer lift stations and storm water stations are now on back up generators or auxiliary pumps.

Residents can call United Way 2-1-1 or Monroe Fire Department at 318-329-2508 for connections to resources. In addition, any restaurants that would like to donate food can call those numbers as well.

Monroe officials say they are working with Homeland Security to obtain cell tower and internet hot spots. In addition, they have worked with Shreveport Fire and inserted K9 search teams with Monroe fire.

Damage assessments will continue through Ouachita 911 to assist in dispatching and receiving calls.

MONROE, LA (4/12/20)– Monroe officials held a presser just a few hours after the storm rolled through. They say this will be a hard time with covid-19, but they have plans.

Monroe officials say they are working hard to make sure everyone in the city is safe and taken care of after the tornado damage that happened Sunday afternoon.

“I have talked with the president of the police jury, Shane Smiley, he has indicated that he has declared a state of emergency which means we will be able to get some reimbursements once we know exactly what they are as it relates to some of those structures.We had at least 200-300 houses have been damaged in Monroe alone,” said Mayor Jamie Mayo.



Mayor Jamie Mayo is working with Homeland Security to get at least 300 hotel rooms for those displaced.Water and food will be provided.

“Normally we would talk about opening shelters, but right now shelters are a last result because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Mayo.



Monroe Fire and Monroe Police have done a primary search through homes that were damaged. 3 injuries have been reported and no deaths.

“Now we are in the process of doing a secondary survey, we came back into the public safety center to reorganize. We got a map of all the areas that were affected and we are back out in those areas now doing a secondary survey and compiling a list of address that have been affected,” said Terry Williams, Monroe Fire Chief.



On Monday morning, the State Fire Marshall, Monroe Fire, and Shreveport Fire will do another search. With covid-19 also being a challenge, the Monroe Police Department is asking people to follow the stay at home order if possible.

“Our residents, they have to get out. They have to be able to try and get services that they are needing and family members have to try to come in and help them. However, we are also asking for that to be kept at a minimum because of the virus we are dealing with at this particular time,” said Reggie Brown, Monroe Police Chief.



Monroe public works is focusing on three main areas. The airport, trees that took out power lines, and water pump stations.

“We are assessing our storm water pump stations. As you know, the Ouachita River is just below flood level. The area of south Monroe took out several of our pump stations. We do have some auxiliary pumps that have already been set up in those stations,” said Tom Janway, Public Works Director.

Monroe officials ask that people follow the stay at home order as best as possible.

