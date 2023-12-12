MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Tonight, Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on NBC 10 at 9 p.m., Monroe native and Carroll High School alumni J. Elliot will appear in the network’s new hit TV show “Found” led by actress Shanola Hampton. He will play the role of “Russell Davis”. This is episode 11 for the series and it’s unclear if Elliot will appear in future episodes at this time.

Tune in tonight to NBC 10 at 9 p.m. to get in on the action followed by NBC 10 News at 10. The series is available for streaming on Peacock as well.