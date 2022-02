MONROE, La. (KTVE, KARD)–The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum is showcasing African American quilt art to kick off the celebration of Black History Month. The exhibit highlights artist masterpieces from Louisiana and the Delta Region.

The museum will host various events in honor of the month-long celebration.

Since 1994, the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum has been known for housing Louisiana’s largest and most significant collections of work.