MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD)- The Monroe Monarchs have made history as they have made their way into the Negro National League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Between the late 1920s and 1935, the Monroe Monarchs played in the Negro Leagues, now considered part of the history of Major League Baseball, and enjoyed some success playing at Casino Park, which sat near the present site of Carroll High School.

Monarchs won the 1932 pennant in the Southern League and played in an unofficial Negro World Series, losing to the declared winners of the Negro National League, the Pittsburgh Crawford’s. The Crawford’s had a roster that included future Hall of Famers Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and Oscar Charleston, all of whom played against the Monarchs in Monroe.

Monroe finished with a record of 34-14 in 1932, the only season the Southern League was considered a major league. The Monarchs were the first team from the South to ever play for a Negro League championship.

The Monarchs gave Hall of Fame pitcher Hilton Smith his first professional job before going on to play for the Kansas City Monarchs. Smith also married a woman from Monroe. Smith began pitching for Monroe in 1932 and was a 2001 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

In 2010, the Monroe Monarch Baseball Field was built in honor of the team, and is currently the home of the Carroll High School baseball team. A historical marker was also placed on the field as dedication to the former Negro League team.

