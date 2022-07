MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Dixie youth baseball world series are in the books over 57 teams were in town this weekend competing for the big trophy and bragging rights for the next 12 months.

Panelo County 11-under team from Texas were one of the few teams left undefeated through the series entering Sunday’s games.

Monroe and Alabama AUM 9-Under division teams met on the diamond for the championship bracket Sunday evening.