Monroe Medical Center hosts drive-thru Flu fair for a safe and easy way to get vaccinated

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– With the cold weather just around the corner, Flu season is upon us. Today Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center hosted a drive-through flu fair. The drive-through was a safe and easy way to make sure you could get a flu shot. Doctors say the flu is a serious infection and getting the vaccine is the best way to prevent the sickness and spread to other people.

“The flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of contracting the Flu. So, it is very important to get the flu shot, especially this season with the coronavirus. We don’t know what is going to happen with the covid-19 pandemic as well,” said Obioma Ilouga, Family Medicine Resident.

The next drive-thru flu fair will be on November 14th. All you need is an ID and your insurance card.