Monroe Medical Center employees show support during “White Coats for Black Lives” movement

MONROE, LA (6/11/20)– Support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement is continuing across the state as Monroe Medical Center employees joined LSU Health Shreveport students, residents, and faculty physicians for a movement called “White Coats for Black Lives.” Across the state, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport campuses took a moment of silence and a knee in honor of George Floyd.

“As vice-chancellor of this campus I’m touched to see so many of you here today to publically demonstrate by gathering in unity that every life here is precious,” said Dr. Lester Johnson, vice-chancellor of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center.

Hundreds of health care workers stepped outside the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center for a movement called “White coats for black lives”

“It was really heart touching. It was really nice seeing someone really cares and it’s something positive,” said Bennie meadows.

Monroe Medical Center officials say the senseless death of black lives must stop and some of their employees are taking action.

“If you would bow your heads or take a knee for just a few minutes,” said Dr. Johnson.

The sound of silence may seem weak, but the “White Coats for Black Lives” movement says that’s the sound of dismantling racism in medicine and promoting the health, well-being, and self-determination of people of color.

“Let us take this time to also examine the role we as individuals can play in the movement towards a more equal and just American society,” said Dr. Johnson.

When doctors take a stand for justice, it brings comfort to those who are patients.

“They’re a doctor. That’s what doctors are supposed to do. They don’t discriminate on what color you are or what race you are,” said Meadows.

The Shreveport campus also participated in the movement today. For more information on ” white coats for black lives” CLICK HERE.