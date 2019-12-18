Monroe Mayor’s Minute

The Twin Cities Firefighter Toy Drive is happening now through Friday!

MONROE, La. (12/18/19) — The Twin Cities Firefighter Toy Drive is happening now!

If you’d like to participate, please bring an unwrapped gift for a boy or girl. They are accepting gifts for children of all ages.

You can drop off your gift at any Monroe Fire Station between now and Friday, December 18.

Santa’s helpers from Monroe Fire and other departments will start delivering toys this weekend.

The Monroe Fire Department also received a $20,000 donation from Firehouse Subs. These funds will be used to purchase 10-sets of the bunker gear worn by firefighters while battling fires and providing service to our community.