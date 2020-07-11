Monroe Mayoral candidates discuss last-minute campaigning

MONROE, LA (7/11/20)– After COVID-19 postponed elections, Election day is finally here. Polls opened up early this morning, and you have less than two hours left to get out and cast your vote. NBC 10 talked with all five mayoral candidates as did some last-minute campaigning earlier today.

In the last moments of election day, candidates for the Monroe Mayor hit the streets for some last-minute campaigning before polls close.



“Today is such an awesome day, it is the culmination of everything we worked for since January 10th when we first registered. I thank the whole community for going on this journey with me,” said Fredrick Louis.



“You always look back on this thing and you wanna know, “Have we put everything out there, did we leave anything on the table.” I’m just going to tell you, just from the support and from the team and their dedication and the time that they have put into this. I’m just grateful,” said Friday Ellis.

“We did a lot of praying number one. We are going door to door, we are also making phone calls, picking people up that we see walking if they need a ride,” said Marie Brown.



“Well it’s a hot day, but a great day for campaigning. We have a number of folks out on the streets knocking on doors, talking to folks, waiving, do a number of different things. We are very excited about it as we always are when we are campaigning,” said Jamie Mayo.



“I look forward to being able to focus back in on some of our remote issues here and hopefully distance from some of the ugliness that is going on in the political world right now,” said Ronnie Scott.

“Our witness in this city is that we care about our community and we want to see it succeed and I know you do as well and that is why we are asking for your vote,” said Ellis.



“Listen, like the bible says, faith without work is dead. I know you got faith in me, but your work is to go out there and cast your ballot,” said Louis.



“We need you to get out and vote. Vote for the experience because we all know experience matters. Thank you for all the support you’ve given me all these years but we’re not tired yet,” said Mayo.



Polls close at 8:00 pm, so you still have just under two hours to get out and vote. NBC 10 is Your Local Election Headquarters and we will have your full election coverage tonight after polls close.