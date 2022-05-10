MONROE, La. (City of Monroe/KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has been invited to participate in the Heartland Summit as a panelist on the Mayors Making Change: Leaders in the Heartland Panel. The Heartland Summit kicks off Wednesday, May 11 and wraps up Thursday, May 12, 2022; Mayor Ellis’

panel discussion is Thursday from 3:15 p.m.

Mayor Ellis will be joined on the panel by some of the best and brightest minds in public service to discuss the future of leadership and our society, including the how elected officials influence the long-term success of our communities.

The fellow panelists include Fort Worth, Texas Mayor Mattie Parker and Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven L. Reed. The panel will be moderated by Margaret Hoover, host of “Firing Line with Margaret

Hoover.”

The Heartland Summit will bring together approximately 300 of the country’s top minds – across sectors, geographies, and generations – right in downtown Bentonville, to share insights on advancing the heartland. Attendees range from policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs, to philanthropy, business and thought leaders.

Follow along with Mayor Ellis’ experience via the city’s social media pages; follow it on Facebook here.

For more information about the heartland summit visit this link.